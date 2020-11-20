WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany holds White House briefing

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a briefing Friday where she trumpeted the Trump administration’s role in expediting a COVID-19 vaccine. She also took questions from reporters on a range of topics.

Asked about when President Donald Trump might concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, she said that the result is pending litigation.

Watch a replay of the briefing below:

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is holding a Friday afternoon briefing. Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Friday, November 20, 2020

President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks on “delivering lower prescription drug prices for all Americans” at 2:30 p.m. Friday.