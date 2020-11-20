WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany holds White House briefing

WASHINGTON – White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a briefing Friday where she trumpeted the Trump administration’s role in expediting a COVID-19 vaccine. She also took questions from reporters on a range of topics.
Asked about when President Donald Trump might concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, she said that the result is pending litigation.
Watch a replay of the briefing below:
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is holding a Friday afternoon briefing.Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Friday, November 20, 2020
President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks on “delivering lower prescription drug prices for all Americans” at 2:30 p.m. Friday.