Former Sen. Frank Artiles’ likely shill candidate wants ‘Levine Cava’s former seat

MIAMI – Former Sen. Frank Artiles refused to talk on Thursday night about his role in planting a shill candidate in Miami-Dade’s Senate race for District 37.

Artiles opened the door of his home, but he left a fenced door closed. Given the opportunity, he did not deny Alex Rodriguez likely ran in the Senate race to disrupt Democratic votes for incumbent, Jose Javier Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez applied to fill the vacant District 8 seat of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, according to the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners.

Alex Rodriguez, who had 6,382 voters on his side Nov. 3, is at the center of an ongoing shill candidate investigation by the State Attorney’s Office.

leana Garcia won the race by just 32 votes after a three-day recount. She had denied any involvement in the shill candidate scheme.

