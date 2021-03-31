photo
WATCH LIVE: Biden talks about his economic vision for the future

Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

Joe Biden

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks from Pittsburgh on his economic vision for the future and the “Build Back Better” package plan, which officials have said aims to invest in infrastructure and increase manufacturing to keep the U.S. competitive with China.

After an introduction by lineworker Mike Fiore, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Biden said his plan is a vision that is “not seen through the eyes of Wall Street and Washington, but the eyes of hardworking people.”

