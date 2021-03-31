WATCH LIVE: Biden talks about his economic vision for the future

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks from Pittsburgh on his economic vision for the future and the “Build Back Better” package plan, which officials have said aims to invest in infrastructure and increase manufacturing to keep the U.S. competitive with China.

After an introduction by lineworker Mike Fiore, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Biden said his plan is a vision that is “not seen through the eyes of Wall Street and Washington, but the eyes of hardworking people.”

#IBEW lineworker Mike Fiore: "The men and women of the IBEW are ready to get to work rebuilding our infrastructure, retooling our plants, and revitalizing our communities and middle class. We’re ready to build America back better." — IBEW (@IBEW) March 31, 2021

