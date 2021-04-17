Cubans in Miami don’t expect Castro’s decision to change much

MIAMI – Cuban Americans at Versailles in Little Havana said they didn’t expect Raul Castro’s announcement on Friday to make a difference on the single-party politics of the communist island.

Castro, 89, stepped down as the first secretary of the dictatorial party, a position he took in 2011. He went on to hand over the presidency to Miguel Díaz-Canel in 2018.

Raul Castro said that as long as he lives he will be ready to defend “the revolution and socialism.” He will be handing over Díaz-Canel, 60, the post as the first secretary of the party.

“This is a monolithic regime and it’s not going to change,” Jose Lopez said while standing near “La Ventanita” at Versailles.

Jose Lopez was among the Cuban Americans at Versailles on Friday who said that they don't expect Raul Castro's decision to step down as the leader of the communist party to translate into change for the Cuban people.

It is the end of an era. Once Diaz-Canel takes over, it will be the first time in more than six decades that a Castro is not officially at the helm in Cuba. Fidel Castro died in 2016.

Ad

In Miami’s Little Havana, Cuban American Raul Tejero wore his Vietnam Veteran baseball cap. He said the news didn’t give him much hope. The Castros set it all up.

“Nothing is going to happen over there,” Tejero said. “They have a structure ... the communist party is the one that rules over there.”

Related social media

#CUBA: #RaulCastro officially announces he is stepping down as 1st secretary of country's only ruling party, @PartidoPCC. Arguably the most powerful post on #communist island, #Castro says he will continue to be "revolutionary combatant" till end of his life. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HCGZjZJ1dm — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) April 16, 2021

#CUBA: Wrapping up his speech, #RaulCastro says he wasn't forced to leave his post. And says no one should doubt he will continue to defend the #homeland, #revolution and #socialism. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/fdvMGI476Z — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) April 16, 2021

More in Spanish