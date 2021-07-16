Detectives investigate shooting injuring 3 men in Allapattah

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, three men were injured when officers arrived at Northwest 35th Street, between Northwest 24th and 25th avenues.

Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the men were at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives asked Miami-Dade and Miami police officers to be on the lookout for a Toyota Camry. They are also asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

CRIME SCENE