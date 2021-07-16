Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wplg logo

Politics

Detectives investigate shooting injuring 3 men in Allapattah

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Emily Hales, Assignment Desk Editor

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Allapattah, Crime
Crime Alert
Crime Alert (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, three men were injured when officers arrived at Northwest 35th Street, between Northwest 24th and 25th avenues.

Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the men were at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives asked Miami-Dade and Miami police officers to be on the lookout for a Toyota Camry. They are also asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

CRIME SCENE

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email