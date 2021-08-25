School board members from Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties meet to consider lawsuit over face masks

MIAMI – School board members from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are considering filing a lawsuit to defend their decision to implement the use of face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their meeting is in response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ aggressive stance against the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of a universal indoor face mask mandate in schools.

School Board of Miami-Dade County member Lucia Baez-Geller said DeSantis shouldn’t have turned the health and safety of students into a political or partisan issue.

“We will not be deterred by the governor’s continual threats,” School Board of Palm Beach County member Alexandria Ayala said in a statement.

School Board of Broward County member Sarah Leonardi said she and her colleagues are “simply” fulfilling their duties per the Florida Constitution (as identified under Article IX, Section 1, Paragraph a), which requires them to provide a safe, secure, and high-quality system of free public schools.

Ad

“It’s disappointing that the (State) Board of Education would want to prevent us from doing just that,” Leonardi said.

Baez-Geller, Leonardi, and Ayala are scheduled to talk to reporters at 12 p.m.