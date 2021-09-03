Biden delivers remarks on federal response to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the fifth-most powerful storm to strike the U.S., President Joe Biden is visiting Louisiana on Friday.

Biden said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be going door-to-door in disaster areas and will be deploying hundreds of generators.

“We are moving quickly to keep gas pumping into the pumps,” Biden said.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday and killed at least 48 in the U.S. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards welcomed Biden in New Orleans before the president toured the LaPlace community.

Biden said his administration is putting as much pressure as possible on insurance companies to help those who left their homes because they feared the storm.

“Super storms are going to come and they are going to come more quickly and more ferociously,” Biden said.

Biden said the destruction is a reminder that there is a dire need to make improvements in infrastructure to prepare for future storms.

“I know you are hurting. I know the folks in Lake Charles are still hurting,” Biden said.

I’m in New Orleans, Louisiana to see the aftermath of Hurricane Ida firsthand and to meet with state and local leaders from impacted communities. They have the full support of the Federal government to provide assistance as needed. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 3, 2021

To everyone who is still in harm's way and for all those struggling to deal with the aftermath of the storms and fires, keep the faith. We’re going to stand with you for as long as it takes to recover and rebuild. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2021

Soldiers with 1148th Transportation Company, @GeorgiaGuard arrive in Roseland this morning to assist with the movement of commodities to PODs in the affected areas from Hurricane #Ida. #ProtectWhatMatters pic.twitter.com/ezwXlnResV — LA National Guard (@LANationalGuard) September 3, 2021

Current conditions on LA 3257 in Lafitte, Jefferson Parish following #HurricaneIda. Flooding continues to impact the area making road clearing difficult. DOTD will reopen roads as soon as it's safe to do so. Visit https://t.co/XMr3BW67By before traveling. pic.twitter.com/pBTZarYXSl — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) September 3, 2021