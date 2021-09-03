Partly Cloudy icon
Politics

Biden delivers remarks on federal response to Hurricane Ida

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Friday in Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, La. – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the fifth-most powerful storm to strike the U.S., President Joe Biden is visiting Louisiana on Friday.

Biden said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be going door-to-door in disaster areas and will be deploying hundreds of generators.

“We are moving quickly to keep gas pumping into the pumps,” Biden said.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday and killed at least 48 in the U.S. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards welcomed Biden in New Orleans before the president toured the LaPlace community.

Biden said his administration is putting as much pressure as possible on insurance companies to help those who left their homes because they feared the storm.

“Super storms are going to come and they are going to come more quickly and more ferociously,” Biden said.

Biden said the destruction is a reminder that there is a dire need to make improvements in infrastructure to prepare for future storms.

“I know you are hurting. I know the folks in Lake Charles are still hurting,” Biden said.

Biden’s remarks

