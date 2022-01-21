73º
Politics

New boundary lines drawn for Florida’s congressional district but Gov. has veto power

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Florida, Politics, Ron DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – New boundary lines are drawn for a state’s congressional districts every ten years and in Florida it’s usually a bitter battle that ends up in court. But on Friday, state senate Republicans and Democrats agreed on a compromise map that looks pretty fair.

With the new boundary lines, the districts in South Florida have only minor changes. The biggest change, however is in Central Florida where one new seat was added.

The state now has a total of 28 congressional seats.

16 Republican

11 Democratic

1 Swing District

By adopting the new map, the senate rejected a very partisan map put forward this week by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Senate Democrats denounced the governor’s map as “a grotesque power grab that gives a clear advantage to Republicans.”

But DeSantis may get his way as he’s got veto power over the final Congressional map and you can be sure he doesn’t like the one the Senate just adopted.

About the Author:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

