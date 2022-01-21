New boundary lines drawn for Florida’s congressional district but Gov. has veto power

Every ten years, new boundary lines are drawn for Florida's congressional districts and it's usually a bitter battle that ends up in court.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – New boundary lines are drawn for a state’s congressional districts every ten years and in Florida it’s usually a bitter battle that ends up in court. But on Friday, state senate Republicans and Democrats agreed on a compromise map that looks pretty fair.

With the new boundary lines, the districts in South Florida have only minor changes. The biggest change, however is in Central Florida where one new seat was added.

The state now has a total of 28 congressional seats.

16 Republican

11 Democratic

1 Swing District

By adopting the new map, the senate rejected a very partisan map put forward this week by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Senate Democrats denounced the governor’s map as “a grotesque power grab that gives a clear advantage to Republicans.”

But DeSantis may get his way as he’s got veto power over the final Congressional map and you can be sure he doesn’t like the one the Senate just adopted.