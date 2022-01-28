Venezuela: Next opportunity for voters to remove Maduro is in 2024

Nicolás Maduro’s supporters determined the Venezuelan opposition had 12 hours to collect the 4.2 million signatures to request a revocation referendum against the president. Officials reported there were 42,421 signatures. The next presidential election is in 2024.

In Caracas, Eduardo Izarra said there were many people like him who were unaware that they had this opportunity. Some of the hundreds of electorate board’s locations were empty.

Officials with the National Electoral Council reported on Thursday there were 42,421 signatures on the record and these were not enough to request the revocation referendum.

The electoral board reported there are about 21 million registered voters. The Venezuelan constitution requires 20% of voters’ signatures for a recall process once the candidate has served half of his term.

Nicmer Evans, a political scientist, was detained in 2020 for criticizing Maduro’s administration. He was released and participated in the failed effort.

“The right of recall is not a show,” Evans said, adding that the limitations placed made the process unconstitutional.

There was another failed recall attempt in 2016. Maduro’s administration will not be allowing another recall effort. The next presidential election is in 2024.

