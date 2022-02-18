77º
Jill Biden to meet with military families in Miami-Dade

First lady visits U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka

Andrew Perez, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – After touring the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute in Tampa on Friday, first lady Jill Biden was visiting Miami-Dade County.

John Tien, a retired U.S. Army Colonel who is serving as deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was among the officials who welcomed the first lady at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in the Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Biden will meet with military families. She is also scheduled to participate in a book reading co-hosted by Walt Disney and the Blue Star Families organization to help promote the White House’s “Joining Forces” initiative to support military families.

According to the White House, the stop at the cancer center in Tampa was meant to promote President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot mission to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years.

Their son Joseph “Beau” Biden III, an Iraq War veteran who served as the attorney general of Delaware, would have celebrated his 53rd birthday on Feb. 3. He died on May 30, 2015, of glioblastoma multiforme, the most common form of brain cancer.

Andrew Perez is a South Florida native who joined the Local 10 News team in May 2014.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

