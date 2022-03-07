Florida legislators prepare to vote on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Florida legislators controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill will be up for a vote on Tuesday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida senators are preparing to vote Tuesday on the controversial Parental Rights in Education, better known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill because it prohibits kindergarten through third-grade classroom “instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The Senate took up the House version of the bill on Monday after the Florida representatives passed it as HB 1557 on Feb. 24. The original Senate version was SB 1834. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he is prepared to sign the bill into law.

His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, used Twitter on Friday to label the opponents of the bill as “groomers,” the predatory act of making someone vulnerable to abusive behavior.

Ad

“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as Anti-Grooming Bill,” Pushaw wrote, adding “If you’re against the anti-Grooming bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4- to 8-year-old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.”

Florida Democrats used Twitter to call for Pushaw’s resignation. Equality Florida, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, released a statement saying Pushaw’s tweets show DeSantis’s support of the bill “is grounded in a belief that LGBTQ people, simply by existing, are a threat to children and must be erased. He chose Pushaw to speak his mind to the public. He owns this unbridled hatred.”

Watch This Week In South Florida