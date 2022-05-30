Deputies search for woman who vanished from Fort Lauderdale

Deputies were asking the public for help with finding a woman who vanished from Fort Lauderdale on Saturday morning.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Irene Lanning Xeniti vanished early Saturday morning in Fort Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday.

Deputies asked the public for help with finding Xeniti, 53, who is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 16 pounds.

Xeniti was driving a black four-door vehicle and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to deputies.

Detective Chris Blankenship is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call him at 954-321-4268 or BSO at 954-764-4357.