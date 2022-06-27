President Biden meets with key allies at G-7; protests continue after Supreme Court decision

President Biden met with key allies at the G-7 summit on Monday, as protests continue across the nation following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden met with key allies at the Group of Seven summit on Monday, as protests continue across the nation following the U. S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

The president had a message for the country’s allies to “stay together” against Russia amid their ongoing war.

“Because Putin has been counting on from the beginning that somehow NATO and the G-7 splinter, but we haven’t and we’re not going to,” said President Biden.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met virtually with world leaders on Monday, requesting more air defense as the Kremlin ramps up attacks.

Zelenskyy addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia to the G-7 summit as the leaders of the major economies prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.

This as new images of a shopping center on the eastern part of the country, where Zelenskyy said Moscow bombed the mall with more than 1,000 people inside.

But the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade looms over the President’s trip. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will cover the procedure for Americans without access at home.

“This is a reminder of how we need to be unequivocal in our defense of people’s rights,” said Prime Minister Trudeau.

34 Democratic senators are urging the President to “take every step available” to help women access abortions. The White House has signaled they will seek to prevent states from banning any pills used for medical abortion.