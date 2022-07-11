Exiles backing Cuban resistance mark anniversary at Bay of Pigs museum

Cuban exiles met at the Bay of Pigs Museum and Brigade 2506 headquarters on Monday in Miami to mark the anniversary of the historic July 11 protests.

The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, a coalition of organizations working towards democracy in Cuba, organized an event at the Bay of Pigs Museum.

“That uprising continues and people in Cuba are working and organizing,” Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat said during his address.

Gutiérrez-Boronat said Cubans are planning a national strike to protest the failures of the single-party system on the communist island and to demand freedom.

Gutiérrez-Boronat also said it’s important to ask the members of the European Union to “seize financing repression in Cuba because that’s what they are doing.”

The Bay of Pigs Museum is also the headquarters of Brigade 2506 and the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association.

