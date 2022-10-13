House committee member hints ‘surprising’ material to be showcased in Capitol riot hearing

WASHINGTON – The House committee is investigating the January 6 Capitol riot as it prepares for its 9th hearing on Thursday.

Lawmakers will present new evidence and taped testimony that could include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Lawmakers are aiming to hammer home that former President Trump and his allies provoked the insurrection in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

“He refused to defend our constitution,” said Liz Cheney, Vice Chair of the Jan 6 selection committee.

“He could not be moved,” said Bennie Thompson, chair, of the Jan 6 selection committee.

It comes after the White House counsel told former President Trump to condemn the rioters.

“I said people need to be told, there needs to be a public announcement that they need to leave the capitol,” said Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel.

The panel called it a dereliction of duty as they’ve now conducted more than a thousand interviews apart of the year-long investigation into the events leading up to the attacks on the Capitol.

“We found some new things that we will be able to present but also to be able I think to tie together some loose ends,” said U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Jan 6 Select Committee.