Senate races too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight count

WASHINGTON – Control of Congress remains undecided Wednesday as multiple states continued to grapple with a tight voting count.

In Georgia, neither candidate got 50 percent of the vote so Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will now face a runoff election in December.

“Keep the faith and keep looking up,” said Warnock.

“Just hanging in there a little bit longer,” said Walker.

Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat defeating Republican Mehmet Oz.

“We bet on the people of Pennsylvania, and you did not let us down,” said Fetterman.

Democrats took New Hampshire and Colorado while Republicans had key victories in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio.

Ohio Senate-elect J.D. Vance (R) said that he will never forget his moment.

“I will never forget the great people of Ohio,” said Vance. “Thank you for this honor to serve you.”

As the GOP builds momentum in the closing stretch, House Minority Leader and U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy (R) felt confident about the Republican support in this election.

“It is clear that we are going to take the House back,” said McCarthy.

As hundreds of thousands of votes continue to be counted, 218 seats are needed to take back the House. Neither Democrats nor Republicans have that number at this time.