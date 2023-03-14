VIEW RESULTS: Broward County municipal election

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the municipal election for Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Miramar, North Lauderdale and Pembroke Park.
Voters in Miramar selected their choice for mayor, re-electing Wayne Messam.
Commissioners were also selected in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, North Lauderdale and Pembroke Park.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
RESULTS CAN BE VIEWED BELOW AS THEY COME IN:
Local Races that Matter
March 14, 2023: Broward County Municipal Election
Votes
%
Jeffrey Wasserman
Becky Tooley
(9 / 9)
Votes
%
John Brodie
Nancy Gayle Fry
Alfred Delgado
(9 / 9)
Votes
%
Yes
No
(9 / 9)
Votes
%
Michael Hudak
Maria LoRicco
(4 / 4)
Votes
%
Ben Preston
Terry Scott
Darlene Cerezo Swaffar
(5 / 5)
Votes
%
Yes
No
(16 / 16)
Votes
%
Vincent Andreano
Barbara Baldasarre
David Anthony Ravanesi
Richard Crusco
(1 / 1)
Votes
%
Wayne Messam
Rudy Theophin
(19 / 19)
Votes
%
Darrell Lewis-Ricketts
Michelle Jones
Kimotta Johnson
(2 / 2)
Votes
%
Erik Morrissette
Charisse Colon
(2 / 2)
Votes
%
Musfika Kashem
Reynold Dieuveille
(2 / 2)
Votes
%
Ashira Mohammed
Anthony Jackson
(2 / 2)