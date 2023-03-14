66º

WEATHER ALERT

Politics

VIEW RESULTS: Broward County municipal election

Scroll down for complete results as they come in

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Election Results, Elections, Coconut Creek, Pembroke Park, Miramar, North Lauderdale, Hillsboro Beach, Deerfield Beach, Vote 2023

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the municipal election for Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Miramar, North Lauderdale and Pembroke Park.

Voters in Miramar selected their choice for mayor, re-electing Wayne Messam.

Commissioners were also selected in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, North Lauderdale and Pembroke Park.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

RESULTS CAN BE VIEWED BELOW AS THEY COME IN:

Local Races that Matter

March 14, 2023: Broward County Municipal Election

Coconut Creek Commission District A

Candidate

Votes

%

Jeffrey Wasserman
1,86451%
Becky Tooley
1,81449%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(9 / 9)

Coconut Creek Commission District D

Candidate

Votes

%

John Brodie
1,50840%
Nancy Gayle Fry
1,26334%
Alfred Delgado
99726%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(9 / 9)

Coconut Creek City Charter Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
3,11687%
No
48513%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(9 / 9)

Deerfield Beach Commission District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Hudak
92156%
Maria LoRicco
72744%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(4 / 4)

Deerfield Beach Commission District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Preston
66753%
Terry Scott
36729%
Darlene Cerezo Swaffar
23519%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(5 / 5)

Deerfield Charter Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
2,44758%
No
1,80842%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(16 / 16)

Hillsboro Beach Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Vincent Andreano
39128%
Barbara Baldasarre
38728%
David Anthony Ravanesi
35226%
Richard Crusco
24818%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(1 / 1)

Miramar Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Wayne Messam
3,21591%
Rudy Theophin
3339%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(19 / 19)

North Lauderdale Commission District D

Candidate

Votes

%

Darrell Lewis-Ricketts
23969%
Michelle Jones
10430%
Kimotta Johnson
21%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(2 / 2)

Pembroke Park Commission District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Erik Morrissette
19474%
Charisse Colon
6926%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(2 / 2)

Pembroke Park Commission District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Musfika Kashem
14756%
Reynold Dieuveille
11644%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(2 / 2)

Pembroke Park Commission District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Ashira Mohammed
18370%
Anthony Jackson
7930%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(2 / 2)

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email