VIEW RESULTS: Broward County municipal election

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the municipal election for Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Miramar, North Lauderdale and Pembroke Park.

Voters in Miramar selected their choice for mayor, re-electing Wayne Messam.

Commissioners were also selected in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, North Lauderdale and Pembroke Park.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

RESULTS CAN BE VIEWED BELOW AS THEY COME IN: