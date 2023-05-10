DeSantis migrant relocation program moves forward with newly selected companies

Gov. Ron DeSantis's administration selected some of the companies that will participate in Florida's migrant relocation program.

MIAMI – With more funding, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration was moving forward with a controversial migrant relocation program.

After a request for proposals or RFP was in process, The Florida Division of Emergency Management selected the state government contractors who will once again transport migrants who have crossed the southern border to Democratic areas around the country.

The state’s procurement process for the program now counts on $22 million newly allocated by a bill passed by Florida Republican legislators and signed into law by DeSantis.

DeSantis, who is a likely 2024 presidential candidate, recently referred to the program as an “effort to respond to what is a catastrophic failure of policy on behalf of the federal government.” The program applies to migrants the Department of Homeland Security processed.

President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing for the end of a temporary restriction that is known as Title 42 which was meant to limit immigration during the pandemic.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott runs a similar program that has been dispatching buses full of migrants to northern states. DeSantis joined his controversial effort in September.

DeSantis used state funds to fly dozens of migrants in September from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in what Biden’s administration referred to as a cruel political stunt.

MIAMI-DADE VISIT

DeSantis visited a charter school on Tuesday morning in Miami-Dade County just north of Kendall to announce that he plans to approve more than $1 billion for teacher pay in this year’s budget — a $252 million increase.

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Speaker Paul Renner, and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz also visited the True North Classical Academy, at 9393 SW 72 St., in Miami-Dade’s Sunset neighborhood.

NEW LAWS

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed five bills at a news conference Tuesday in Miami. (WJXT)

DeSantis signed five state bills into law while using a desk that was on stage at the school’s auditorium. DeSantis said the “landmark package of legislation” is meant to protect the integrity of students’ classrooms with measures that include targeting TikTok use.

One of the most controversial laws is SB 256, which DeSantis said is designed to help teachers because it puts an end to automatic payroll deductions for public employees’ union dues and requires cost notification and an opt-out option.

“This bill gives Florida teachers a voice and a choice,” Vincent Vernuccio, a senior fellow at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, said in a statement. “Teachers and other public workers will know their rights.”

In alignment with state law, Diaz released Florida’s initial adoption list for K-12 social studies instructional materials, which includes a state standards-aligned social studies curriculum.

“Florida continually earns praise as a leader in education, including the recent number one ranking by U.S. News & World Report,” Diaz said in a statement adding the materials “focus on historical facts and are free from inaccuracies or ideological rhetoric.”

RECENT VIDEO LEAK

DeSantis had also been dealing with controversy after ABC News published on Sunday videos of a mock debate recorded in 2018, showing advisers discussing “a mini version of Kavanaugh,” which referred to then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

At the time, DeSantis was facing criticism over a request to Florida voters asking them not to “monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda.” DeSantis later clarified that his comment had “zero to do with race.”

“If I show any weakness on that, I think I lose my base,” DeSantis said in the leaked video. “I think that I appear to be less than a leader, and so I just think I’ve got to come at it full throttle and say that’s wrong.”

The leaked video also shows Rep. Matt Gaetz told DeSantis he was coming in “too hot.” Gaetz is supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

During one of the sessions, the state’s first lady said DeSantis said “monkey” because he had been reading their daughter’s favorite book, “Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed” at night.

She also asked the advisors if that explanation would “matter,” and Gaetz said, “Nobody cares ... Not even a little.”

