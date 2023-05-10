Troopers close Turnpike northbound after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Broward

DAVIE, Fla. – A fatal multi-vehicle crash prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close a section of the Turnpike’s northbound lanes on Wednesday in Broward County.

FHP troopers closed the Turnpike from Interstate 595 to Sunrise Boulevard after the crash at about 5 a.m.

A plastic tarp covered a body. A sedan lost its top. A box truck turned on its driver’s side and left a diagonal trail of tire marks on the road.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation hours later.

Florida Highway Patrol closes the Florida Turnpike northbound at Interstate 595 after a fatal crash on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.