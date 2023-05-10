79º

Politics

Troopers close Turnpike northbound after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Broward

Alexis Frazier, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Traffic

DAVIE, Fla. – A fatal multi-vehicle crash prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close a section of the Turnpike’s northbound lanes on Wednesday in Broward County.

FHP troopers closed the Turnpike from Interstate 595 to Sunrise Boulevard after the crash at about 5 a.m.

A plastic tarp covered a body. A sedan lost its top. A box truck turned on its driver’s side and left a diagonal trail of tire marks on the road.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation hours later.

Florida Highway Patrol closes the Florida Turnpike northbound at Interstate 595 after a fatal crash on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alexis Frazier joined the Local 10 family in April 2020. The Fort Lauderdale native came to WPLG from the ABC affiliate in Columbia, S.C., WOLO-TV. She's glad to be back in South Florida.

email

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email