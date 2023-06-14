81º

Biden, White House refuse to comment on federal case against Trump

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and his White House communications team have refused to comment on the federal case against former President Donald Trump.

First Lady Jill Biden did say that she found it a “little shocking” that Trump, the front-runner for the Republican 2024 nomination, still had support from his party.

“I’m just not going to comment on anything that’s related to the indictment,” said White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, on Tuesday

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges related to allegations that he had mishandled classified documents at his clubs in Florida and New Jersey. His arraignment was at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami.

“When it comes to criminal cases, we just do not comment,” Jean-Pierre said.

