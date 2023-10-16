Joe Biden makes decision to stay in Washington and focus on ‘abhorrent attack’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden made a last-minute decision to cancel a trip to Colorado to discuss clean energy and instead stay back and remain in Washington, D.C., to hold a meeting with his national security team.

The White House released a statement that talks centered on “the latest updates in the wake of Hamas’s abhorrent attack in Israel and the resulting conflict in Gaza.”

John Kirby, the NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications said that Biden wanted to stay focused on what is going on between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas could be holding 13 American hostage. As they remain unaccounted for, the death toll of United States citizens has risen to 30. Meanwhile, thousands of Americans caught in the conflict are scrambling to get out with plans to board a ship to Cyprus.

Evacuee Idella Schatzberg said she made her final decision to leave on Sunday.

Alan Cohen said: " I just left all my belongings, everything is packed up – this is it.”