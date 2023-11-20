Biden administration on Israel-Hamas negotiations on hostages: ‘We are closer’

WASHINGTON – During the ceremonial tradition of pardoning a turkey before Thanksgiving Day on Monday, President Joe Biden indicated he was hopeful about the negotiations with Hamas over the release of hostages.

The group of about 240 hostages, according to Israeli and U.S. authorities, includes 10 U.S. citizens who vanished during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel.

When asked about the negotiations moving forward favorably, Biden crossed his fingers after saying, “I believe so, but I’m not prepared to talk.

Also on Monday, during a news conference, John Kirby, a U.S. National Security Council spokesman, said, “We are closer than we have ever been.”

Kirby said there were discussions about a “temporary” cease-fire.

“If you’re going to secure the release of hostages, and we certainly hope we’re going to be able to do that soon, you’ve got to make sure they can get from where they are to safety,” Kirby said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesperson, have described Qatar as a partner of the U.S. and a key intermediary in the negotiations with Hamas.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also met with a group of diplomats from the Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia to discuss how to end the war.

