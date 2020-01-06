Maduro aims to push Guaidó aside with Russia’s support
Fight for control of legislature continues in Venezuela
The stalemate in Venezuela’s congress continued on Tuesday.
The oil-rich country has one legislative palace in Caracas and two men claiming to lead it: U.S.-backed Juan Guaidó and Luis Parra, an ally of Nicolás Maduro who counts on the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After attempting to climb a spiked iron fence when guards prevented him from entering the palace, Guaidó held the year’s first legislative session on Monday at the headquarters of El Nacional, a daily newspaper in Caracas. One hundred of the 167 lawmakers ratified his leadership. Despite the vote, Russia recognized Parra’s election by a few dozen socialist lawmakers on Monday as legitimate.
.@SecPompeo: @JGuaido personifies the Venezuelan people’s struggle to reclaim the prosperity and democracy they once enjoyed. No regime thugs, no jail cells, and no bribery or intimidation can subvert the will of the Venezuelan people. pic.twitter.com/YfQ4BR1TnZ— Department of State (@StateDept) January 6, 2020
With Russia’s support, Maduro still controls the military, the judiciary and the electoral council. He is using Venezuela’state-owned company, Petróleos de Venezuela, or PDVSA, to pay for Russian loans, and he has continued his efforts to expand the debt-for-oil arrangement. Rosneft, Russia’s state-owned oil company, supplies PDVSA oil to refineries in China and India.
President Donald Trump’s sanctions policy did not affect the informal dollarization of the Venezuelan economy or Maduro’s debt-for-oil arrangements. The U.S. classified Maduro’s 2018 reelection as fraudulent and considered Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president.
We congratulate Juan #Guaido on his reelection as President of the National Assembly of #Venezuela. For the German government he remains the legitimate interim president to call for free and fair presidential elections as soon as the general conditions allow.— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) January 6, 2020
Congratulations to @jguaido on his re-election as the President of the @AsambleaVE. Unlawful acts against democracy and Constitution of Venezuela are unacceptable. 🇬🇪 stands by the people of 🇻🇪 and Interim President Guaido in their strive for freedom and democracy.— David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) January 6, 2020
