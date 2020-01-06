Maduro aims to push Guaidó aside with Russia’s support

The stalemate in Venezuela’s congress continued on Tuesday.

The oil-rich country has one legislative palace in Caracas and two men claiming to lead it: U.S.-backed Juan Guaidó and Luis Parra, an ally of Nicolás Maduro who counts on the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lawmakers raise their hands to vote in lawmaker Luis Parra as president of the National Assembly, while many opposition lawmakers, including Assembly President Juan Guaido are blocked by police from entering the session, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Guaids allies, who despite some defections still enjoy a comfortable majority in the assembly, immediately denounced the impromptu session as invalid. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

After attempting to climb a spiked iron fence when guards prevented him from entering the palace, Guaidó held the year’s first legislative session on Monday at the headquarters of El Nacional, a daily newspaper in Caracas. One hundred of the 167 lawmakers ratified his leadership. Despite the vote, Russia recognized Parra’s election by a few dozen socialist lawmakers on Monday as legitimate.

Lawmaker Luis Parra speaks after he was sworn-in as National Assembly president while opposition lawmakers, including opposition Assembly President Juan Guaido, are blocked by police from entering the session to participate in the vote for new leadership, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. With Guaido and his allies stuck outside, a rival slate headed by lawmaker Parra swore themselves in as leaders of the single-chamber legislature.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

.@SecPompeo: @JGuaido personifies the Venezuelan people’s struggle to reclaim the prosperity and democracy they once enjoyed. No regime thugs, no jail cells, and no bribery or intimidation can subvert the will of the Venezuelan people. pic.twitter.com/YfQ4BR1TnZ — Department of State (@StateDept) January 6, 2020

With Russia’s support, Maduro still controls the military, the judiciary and the electoral council. He is using Venezuela’state-owned company, Petróleos de Venezuela, or PDVSA, to pay for Russian loans, and he has continued his efforts to expand the debt-for-oil arrangement. Rosneft, Russia’s state-owned oil company, supplies PDVSA oil to refineries in China and India.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center) speaksat the Balcn del Pueblo of the Miraflores Government Palace on Jan.23, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela.

President Donald Trump’s sanctions policy did not affect the informal dollarization of the Venezuelan economy or Maduro’s debt-for-oil arrangements. The U.S. classified Maduro’s 2018 reelection as fraudulent and considered Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president.