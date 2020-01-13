WATCH: Local 10’s Calvin Hughes interviews Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI – Haiti is facing a new challenge as the island nation passes the tenth anniversary of its most deadly earthquake.

Haitian president Jovenel Moïse spoke with Local 10 News’ Calvin Hughes and discussed his future plans for the struggling country.

Moïse started Monday, his first day of having full power over the Haitian government, by keeping a promise he made over the weekend, to be less reserved and to speak directly to the Haitian people.

He also made a major announcement on Monday afternoon, saying nine new high schools would be built, at the cost of approximately $10 million.

That money would have gone to the salaries of deputies and senators in the Haitian parliament that has now been dissolved.

Moïse is working to earn the trust and faith of his people.

When protests in October led to canceled elections, the terms of deputies and senators in Parliament expired, and so the Haitian Constitution grants full powers to the president, which kicked in at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

In a tweet at 12:02 a.m. Moïse said...”We note the lapse of Parliament and we take note of this institutional vacuum.”