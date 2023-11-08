Pizza Hut offers up snake pizza in Hong Kong

HONG KONG – Pizza Hut has made some variations to its menu abroad, adding snake meat to pizza in Hong Kong.

The American company is working with century-old restaurant, Ser Wong Fun in Hong Kong, to add traditional toppings to pizza, which would include snake meat and black mushrooms.

Chinese diners consume snake meat during the winter months.

According to the restaurant’s website, it is known for its Five Snake Soup.

The “snake” pizza is being sold until Nov. 22.

