Perfect Hash Browns:

1-2 pounds Russet potatoes, peeled

¼ cup ghee

salt and pepper

Using the large hole grater disk on a food processor or a box grater, grate potatoes. Place in a bowl of cold water; allow to soak for at least 20-30 minutes. Drain the potatoes.

Place in a kitchen towel or paper towels. Gather each end of the towel and twist as hard as you can on both sides over a bowl or the sink, wringing out as much liquid as possible;

Open the towel, move around the potatoes a little and squeeze again.

Season the potatoes with salt and pepper. Heat the ghee in a cast-iron or nonstick sauce pan over medium heat. Cook the potatoes and don’t move until nice and golden and crispy around the edges and underneath. Only then, you can turn the potatoes over and cook another couple of minutes.

Place cooked potatoes on a paper towel. Serve immediately.