Fried Plantains With Pio Pio Sauce

1-2 plantains, sliced ¼-inch thick

oil for frying, I used grape seed oil

salt

To cook the plantains, heat about ¼-inch of oil in a cast-iron skillet. The oil should be about 350˚F. Fry the plantain slices in batches until golden brown. Remove, drain on paper towels and season with salt while warm. Continue frying in batches until all of the plantains are cooked. Serve with pio pio sauce or your favorite dipping sauce.

Pio Pio Sauce

2 fresh jalapeños, including seeds and ribs, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon aji Amarillo paste

1 cup freshly picked cilantro leaves and small stems

2 tablespoons grated cotija cheese or Parmesan cheese

1 medium clove garlic, minced (about 1 teaspoon)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon white vinegar

½ teaspoon juice from 1 lime

½ cup mayonnaise

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine jalapeños, aji amarillo, cilantro, cotjia, garlic, oil, vinegar, and lime juice in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth paste forms. Add mayonnaise and blend until homogenous. Transfer to a bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper.