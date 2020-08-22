Chicken Cuban Sandwich
Mojo Marinated Chicken
2 skinless chicken breasts, butterflied
¼ cup freshly squeezed mandarin or clementine orange juice, plus the zest from 2 mandarins
¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice and the zest from 2 limes
½ teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon oregano
1 loose cup of picked leaves and tender stems cilantro
2 tablespoons olive oil plus more for cooking
2 garlic cloves, chopped
Puree all ingredients, except for the chicken, together in a blender. Marinate chicken for 20-30 minutes.
Heat a cast iron pan over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, drizzle in a little olive oil. Sear the chicken for 3-4 minutes on both sides, until cooked through. Transfer to a plate.
Mustard Sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon grainy mustard
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Colman’s Mustard
Whisked together until smooth.
Pickled Carrots
2-3 carrots, peeled and shaved thin with a peeler
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1 cup water
¾ teaspoon salt
3¾ teaspoons sugar
1 bay leaf
1½ teaspoons fennel seed
Heat the water, vinegar, salt, sugar, bay leaf and fennel seed in a small pot until the sugar and salt dissolve. Allow the pickling liquid to cool to room temperature. Pour over the carrots.
For the sandwich:
cuban bread, cut into 6-inch rolls
mojo chicken breast, sliced into 3-4 pieces
2-3 slices of your favorite turkey or chicken from the deli, sliced ¼-inch thick (we used roasted turkey breast)
2 tablespoons mustard-mayo sauce
2-3 slices Swiss cheese
¼ cup pickled carrots, loosely measured
room temperature butter, for toasting
aluminum foil
parchment paper
For each sandwich, spread mustard on both sides of the bread. Top with the mojo chicken, a few slices of the deli meat, 2 slices of Swiss cheese and pickled carrots. Close the sandwich then brush the outside with the butter. Layer a piece of parchment paper over a piece of foil. Wrap the sandwich so the foil is on the outside. Press on a hot griddle until warm and toasty on both sides.