Chicken Cuban Sandwich

Mojo Marinated Chicken

2 skinless chicken breasts, butterflied

¼ cup freshly squeezed mandarin or clementine orange juice, plus the zest from 2 mandarins

¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice and the zest from 2 limes

½ teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

1 loose cup of picked leaves and tender stems cilantro

2 tablespoons olive oil plus more for cooking

2 garlic cloves, chopped

Puree all ingredients, except for the chicken, together in a blender. Marinate chicken for 20-30 minutes.

Heat a cast iron pan over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, drizzle in a little olive oil. Sear the chicken for 3-4 minutes on both sides, until cooked through. Transfer to a plate.

Mustard Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon grainy mustard

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Colman’s Mustard

Whisked together until smooth.

Pickled Carrots

2-3 carrots, peeled and shaved thin with a peeler

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

¾ teaspoon salt

3¾ teaspoons sugar

1 bay leaf

1½ teaspoons fennel seed

Heat the water, vinegar, salt, sugar, bay leaf and fennel seed in a small pot until the sugar and salt dissolve. Allow the pickling liquid to cool to room temperature. Pour over the carrots.

For the sandwich:

cuban bread, cut into 6-inch rolls

mojo chicken breast, sliced into 3-4 pieces

2-3 slices of your favorite turkey or chicken from the deli, sliced ¼-inch thick (we used roasted turkey breast)

2 tablespoons mustard-mayo sauce

2-3 slices Swiss cheese

¼ cup pickled carrots, loosely measured

room temperature butter, for toasting

aluminum foil

parchment paper

For each sandwich, spread mustard on both sides of the bread. Top with the mojo chicken, a few slices of the deli meat, 2 slices of Swiss cheese and pickled carrots. Close the sandwich then brush the outside with the butter. Layer a piece of parchment paper over a piece of foil. Wrap the sandwich so the foil is on the outside. Press on a hot griddle until warm and toasty on both sides.