Fried Chicken Brined In Pickle Juice

12 chicken legs (drumstick only)

large jar of dill pickles, juice drained and reserved (pickles saved for another use)

4 cups buttermilk

2-3 dashes of your favorite hot sauce

8 cups flour

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 teaspoons cayenne powder

2 tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning

oil for frying

Kosher salt, to taste

Place the chicken legs in a bowl and cover with the pickle juice. Allow to marinate for at least 12 hours or overnight.

Whisk the hot sauce in the buttermilk and place in a shallow container.

Whisk together the flour with the garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne and Old Bay. Place in a shallow container.

Pour about 2-3 inches of oil in a large cast iron skillet or pot (use a little less oil if frying in a skillet). Heat to 260˚F. Working in batches, remove the chicken legs and submerge in the buttermilk. Dredge in the flour mixture, coating well. Fry the chicken (in batches) until golden brown and cooked through, when thermometer is inserted temperature should reach 165˚F. Remove and drain on roasting rack fitted over a baking sheet or on paper towels. Season lightly with salt while warm.