Candied Apples

6 Granny Smith apples (wax removed)

Sticks for apples

2 cups granulated sugar

¾ cup water

½ cup glucose or light corn syrup

Few drops or small spoon of black food coloring (the paste food coloring works best)

Make sure the apples are clean and free of wax. Place the sticks into the apples, about an inch deep. Grease a cookie sheet.

Place the sugar, water, glucose and food coloring into a small pot. Gently mix together the ingredients. Cook, without stirring, over medium high heat. You can wash the sides of the pot down with a pastry brush dipped into clean water if you notice crystal starting to form on the edge of the pan. Allow the sugar to cook until it reaches it reaches the hard crack stage.

Shut off the heat and CAREFULLY dip the apples into the sugar. Swirl the apple to evenly coat it. Allow the excess sugar to drip off and place onto the cookie sheet to cool. Allow to cool for at least an hour before eating.

To eat: crack the sugar with a spoon.