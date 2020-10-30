Mushroom-Stuffed Acorn Squash

For the Roasted Squash

1 acorn squash, cut in half, seeds scooped out

1 tablespoon olive oil

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

For the Mushroom Filling

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 cups of your favorite mushrooms, trimmed and cut into medium pieces (We used a mix of oyster, shitake and cremini)

1 cup yellow onion, diced small

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup wheat berries, cooked according to package instructions

5-6 fresh figs, small diced (you can replace with dried figs, dried apricots or apples)

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup sliced almonds, toasted in the oven until golden brown

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Brush the inside flesh of the squash with the olive oil, season with a heavy pinch of salt and a few cracks of freshly ground pepper. Roast cut side down for 40 mins. Remove from the oven, carefully flip over the squash and continue roasting, cut side up, for an additional 10-15 minutes. The squash should be tender to a knife tip and golden brown around the edges. Remove and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

While the squash roasts, make the filling. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and cook until almost all of their moisture has been released, about 6-8 minutes. Add the onion and the garlic and cook until translucent and soft. Transfer to a large bowl. Toss the mushroom mixture with the wheat berries and fig. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stuff the squash with as much filling as you like and top with toasted almonds.