BIG Potato Latkes

5 medium size Yukon Gold potatoes

1 yellow onion

2 tablespoons

1 egg

kosher salt, to taste

vegetable oil for frying

For serving:

sour cream

applesauce

chives, sliced into thin rings

salmon roe, if desired

Peel the potatoes and grate in a food processor. Peel, quarter and grate the onion. Gather handful of the potato/onion mixture at a time and squeeze out as much excess liquid as you can into a small bowl. Do not discard the liquid. After a few minutes, the potato starch liquid will separate. The liquid will be at the top and the potato starch will be at the bottom, pour out the liquid and use the hard white starchy stuff on the bottom of the bowl. Combine the potato starch, flour and egg to the potato mixture. Season with a generous pinch of salt.

Heat an 8-10 inch nonstick skillet about ¼ of the way up with vegetable oil over medium heat. Place the potato mixture into the pan shaping it and pressing down with a spatula (NOT TOO HARD) as you don’t want it too compact. Allow the potatoes to turn a nice dark golden brown, pour out the oil carefully into a small bowl, slide the pancake with the help of a spatula onto a large plate, keeping the crispy side down. Place the pan over the potato and lifting the plate, invert it into the pan again and pour the oil into the pan again. Allow the potato to get the same color on the bottom side. Using 1-2 spatulas, lift the potato out of the pan and onto paper towels to blot off the oil.

Season with salt and serve with any or no garnishes.