Roast Lechon

I boneless pork butt

For the cure:

2 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon Coleman’s ground mustard

For the marinade:

1 bunch parsley

1 bunch cilantro

1 bunch scallions

¼ cup garlic cloves, roughly chopped

½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

chicken stock (approx. 4-6 cups)

2 jalapenos, split in half

Cut the pork butt into 4 large pieces. Mix together the spices for the cure. Generously rub the pork with the spice mixture. Allow to macerate while you make the marinade.

Combine all ingredients for the marinade in a blender and puree until smooth. Cover the pork in the marinade (or marinate in a large zipper lock baggie. Marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

To cook the pork:

Preheat your oven to 275˚F. Remove the pork from the marinade, do not rinse off. Place pork in a roasting dish. Add enough chicken stock/broth to cover half the way up the pork. Add the jalapenos. Cover tightly with aluminum foil. Roast until the meat is very tender and easily pulled apart with a fork, about 3-4 hours. Serve with Mojo.

Mojo:

½ cup olive oil (not extra virgin)

1 cup red onion, sliced thin

2 tablespoons, finely chopped garlic

1 tablespoon ground cumin

3 tablespoons freshly-squeezed lime juice

1 cup chopped cilantro

kosher salt

Heat the oil in a sauté pan. Add the onion and cook over low heat until translucent. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the ground cumin, toast until fragrant. Remove from heat, add the lime juice and cilantro. Season to taste with salt.