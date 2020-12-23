Lindsay’s Lemon-Berry Pavlova Cake

Recipe from cheflindseyfarr.com/category/summer/

For the Pavlova

180 grams egg whites (from approximately 6 eggs)

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

260 grams sugar (2 cups + 2 tablespoons)

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 teaspoons, cornstarch

For the Whipped Cream

2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon confectioner’s sugar, or more to taste

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Macerated Berries

5 cups mixed berries (I used strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries)

¼ cup granulated sugar

juice from half a lemon

For the Pavlova

Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper or a non-stick liner (like a Silpat).

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, add your egg whites, vinegar and cream of tartar. Begin whisking on medium-low to break up the whites. When they start foaming, begin adding your sugar slowly. Stop and scrape down your bowl because there are usually chunks of sugar stuck to the side.

Once all the sugar has been added, turn the mixer up to high, and allow it to whip until stiff peaks form. It will get very white and glossy.

Reduce speed and add the vanilla. Turn the speed up to high once more, just until the vanilla in incorporated. You don’t want to overwhip at the point.

Stop the mixer, remove the bowl from the machine and tap the whisk gently against the side of the bowl to release the meringue trapped in the whisk. Sift the cornstarch directly into the meringue. Fold in sifted cornstarch just until combined.

Bake in an oven preheated to 200°F (convection ideally) for 40 minutes to an hour. It is done when you can gently touch the outside and it is firm. If it is still squishy, gently close the oven door and continue baking. The time will vary by the size and shape that you chose to make your pavlova.

Turn off oven and let cool in oven for 1 hour. Remove and let it cool completely.

For the Macerated Berries

At least an hour before you plan to serve the pavlova, mix all the ingredients for the berries in a large bowl.

For the Whipped Cream:

In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients and whip the cream with a whisk until medium peaks form.

Layer the pavlova with whipped cream and berries right before serving.