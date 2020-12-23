Polenta & Mushroom Board

For the Polenta

1 cup polenta, best quality available

4 cups heavy cream

4 cups milk

kosher salt

Pecorino or parmesan for topping

Heat the heavy cream and milk to a simmer. Slowly whisk in the polenta. Cook the polenta over low heat, stirring often, for at least 1 hour. The longer you cook the polenta, the creamier it will become. Season as desired with salt. Top with cheese if desired.

For the Mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 pints mixed mushrooms, cleaned and cut into medium pieces (I used shitakes, oysters and cremini)

2 sprigs thyme, remove leaves and chop

½ sprig rosemary, remove leaves and chop fine

1 cup chicken stock

In a skillet over medium heat warm the oil and butter until the butter foams, add the shallots and garlic and stir until soft. Add the mushrooms and cook stirring until all the liquid evaporates from the mushrooms, at least 10 minutes. Add the herbs and stock, and season with a little salt and pepper, reduce until about ¾ of the liquid is reduced.

To Serve

Spread a generous amount of warm polenta down on your serving platter. Top with mushrooms and a generous grating of fresh Pecorino or Parmesan cheese.