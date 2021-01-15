Creamy Banana Pudding

Custard Recipe from Serious Eats

28 ounces milk (about 3½ cups; 790g)

16 ounces peeled, ripe banana from about 5 medium bananas, sliced into ½-inch pieces (about 3 cups; 455g)

1 empty vanilla bean pod, left over from another recipe, optional

7 ounces sugar (about 1 cup; 195g)

1¼ ounces cornstarch (about ⅓ cup; 35g)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

5 ounces egg yolk (from about 10 large eggs; 140g)

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract (7g)

Infuse the milk: Combine milk, sliced banana, and empty vanilla bean pod (if using) in 3-quart stainless steel saucepan and bring to simmer over medium heat, sti rring from time to time with flexible spatula to prevent scorching along bottom. When dairy comes to a simmer, remove from heat, cover, and let stand until cooled to room temperature, about 4 hours. Proceed to next step or refrigerate up to 24 hours to extract stronger banana flavor.

Make the Custard: Return banana milk to simmer over medium heat, stirring as before; then strain through a fine-mesh sieve into medium bowl. Press gently on banana pulp to release liquid, but don’t allow pulp to pass through sieve. The pulp can be refrigerated to use in muffins, pancakes, or smoothies, but it will not benefit the custard. If using vanilla pod, scrape out the flavorful milk inside each half with flexible spatula before discarding.

Using a clean 3-quart saucepan, whisk sugar, cornstarch, salt, and cloves together until well combined. Whisk in the egg yolks. Slowly temper in the infused milk. Return to stovetop and warm over medium-low heat, whisking gently until custard is steaming hot, about 5 minutes.

Increase heat to medium and continue cooking until custard thickens, about 5 minutes longer. Off-heat, stir in vanilla extract. Strain custard through same sieve as before to remove any accidentally curdled custard.

For serving the Banana Pudding

Nilla wafers

Lightly sweetened whipped cream

Fresh sliced bananas

To layer the desserts:

Place a layer of wafers down in your serving dish.

Top with a layer of banana pudding, another layer of wafers, then sliced bananas.

Top with another layer of pudding then whipped cream.

Garnish as desired with wafers and fresh sliced bananas.