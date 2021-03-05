Hedy Goldsmith’s

Biscotti with Almond & Anise

from Baking Out Loud

1½ cups AP flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons whole anise seeds

1½ cups whole natural almonds

2 extra-large eggs, room temperature

1 extra-large egg yolk, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 325˚F (300˚F for covection). Line baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick liner.

Sift flour, baking powder and salt. In large mixing bowl, combine suagr and anise seeds. Using your hands, rub the anise seeds into the suagr to release thier oil. Add the flour mixture and almonds, mix until well blended.

In a small bowl, stir together the eggs, yolk and vanilla until well blended. Pour the egg mixture over the dry ingredients, and using your hands, mix well. The mixture will feel dry at first then come together to form a wet dough.

Scrap dough into the center of prepared baking sheet. Using damp hands, shape dough into a log about 14 inches long and 3 inches wide. Go ahead and rewet your hands if the dough get sticky.

Bake for 33-35 minutes (30 if convection), until log is light brown and gives slightly when pressed. Do not overbake or you’ll have trouble cutting it into neat slices.

Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack, cool until you can handle the log. At this point, the biscotti can also be cooled completely, covered and stored at room temperature for up to 1 day before proceddding.

Reduce the oven temperature to 275˚F (250˚F for a convention oven).

Carefully remove log from the baking sheet and place on a cutting board. Using a serrated knife and a sawing motion, cut the log on the diagnonal into ½-inch thick slices.

Line the baking sheet with a fresh sheet of parchemnt paper or nonstik liner. Place the slices on the baking sheet, cut side down, leaving a little space between them. Bake 15-18 minutes (12-15 for a convention oven) until they are dry. To test for doneness, remove one from the oven and let it cool slighty, it should be very dry and firm. If it feels right, pull the baking sheet out, set it on a wire rack and let the biscotti cool completely. Store the biscotti in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. The longer they set, the more the flavor develops.