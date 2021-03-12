Crispy Sautéed Snapper with Simple Key Lime Butter

For the snapper fillets:

2-4 snapper fillets, skin on, pin bones and scales removed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the butter, when it foams add the filets (if skin on) skin side down and immediately place a spatula and add a little pressure, to prevent it from curling; lower the heat a little and allow it to turn golden brown; flip the fish over and warm through. Remove and serve with the lime butter;

For serving:

key lime butter (recipe below)

sliced beefsteak tomatoes (the juiciest, ripest you can find!)

sliced Florida avocado

olive oil

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Layer the avocado and tomatoes on your serving platter. Drizzle with olive oil and salt and pepper. Top with the crispy snapper, skin side up. Drizzle with as much key lime butter as you want and serve immediately.

Key Lime Butter:

1 cup white wine

1 shallot, minced

1 bay leaf

4 black peppercorns

juice and zest from 1-2 Key limes

¼ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons butter

Place all ingredients except butter in a small pot, reduce by 3/4 of the way down. Swirl in the butter. Discard the bay leaf and peppercorns, serve immediately.