AIDS Walk Miami returns this May

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For 30 years, we have walked. We have walked to commemorate the fight against HIV/AIDS, and on behalf of those whom we have lost to the virus. This year, we also walk in celebration of the advances in the fight against HIV.

With South Florida leading the nation in new HIV cases, the fight is close to our hearts and it is close to our home.

We are proud to announce that we have identified and are implementing the tools to end HIV transmissions by 2030.

Florida is focused on eliminating HIV transmission and reducing HIV-related deaths through the Test and Treat Program, providing access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and non-occupational post-exposure prophylaxis (nPEP) to all groups, including marginalized groups who are disproportionately affected by the virus.

Through community outreach, we are generating more awareness around HIV/AIDS and public response and AIDS Walk Miami is important to this mission.

When we gather at the Walk, we serve as a visible reminder of a difficult past, and a commitment to a brighter, healthier, and more fulfilling future.

Please join us at AIDS Walk Miami on Sunday, May 3 at Soundscape Park in Miami Beach.

Let’s end this together.