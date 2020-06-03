Cardiovascular Health at University of Miami Health System

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Although COVID-19 has presented itself mostly as a respiratory disease, UHealth cardiologists are acting fast on new information about potential damage to the heart as well.

“Our clinical studies indicate that approximately one-third of patients who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 infection show evidence of inflammation of the heart,” says Dr. Jeffrey Goldberger, chief of the Cardiovascular Division at University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine. “How the heart heals from this inflammation is currently unknown, but we do know how to address certain findings to prevent long-term complications.”

Dr. Goldberger leads UHealth’s COVID-19 Heart Program. Using a tiered approach, the program evaluates the heart health of patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 as well as those who recovered from less severe cases.

The COVID-19 Heart Program is also designed for those who experienced symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations while staying at home, but avoided the hospital due to concerns about contracting COVID-19.

“Even if you had your heart attack at home and feel fine now, that’s no reason not to take advantage of therapies that are available to prevent heart attacks and death,” says Dr. Goldberger.

With concerns about underlying conditions at an all-time high, UHealth’s COVID-19 Heart Program has a plan in place for those who are concerned about their heart health and want to be evaluated. In particular, people with risk factors such as family history, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity may want to learn more about the condition of their heart, says Dr. Goldberger.

“There are many ways that we can improve heart health in these patients,” he says.

Anyone interested in being evaluated within the COVID-19 heart program can make an appointment for a telehealth consultation or in-person visit by calling 305-2-HEART-U (305-243-2788.)

“We have gone through a lot of preparation to be able to safely see patients in the office and provide all the necessary testing and evaluation that needs to be done,” says Dr. Goldberger.

“It’s important to remember, although there’s certainly significant risk and concern about contracting COVID-19, there should be a lot more concern regarding the risks of heart disease and the negative ramifications of ignoring your heart health.”

FOCUSING ON YOU

