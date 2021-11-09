How a Medicare Advantage plan pivoted to help providers and patients during a global pandemic

How familiar are you with all your Medicare Advantage plan options?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The new Preferred Care Network, formerly Medica Healthcare, is once again making a mark in South Florida, the company said.

This plan, which has been around nearly 20 years, is also now South Florida’s newest CMS-rated five-star Medicare Advantage plan, according to Preferred Care Network.

As many Medicare Advantage recipients know by now, amidst a global pandemic, in 2020, Preferred Care Network quickly pivoted to help its providers and patients.

Despite the evolving challenges this year has presented, Preferred Care Network is still adapting and doing things differently by developing new ways to communicate with and care for its members, the company said.

What has made Preferred Care Network so successful?

Well, one of the group’s greatest strengths is the personal relationship with members and providers, according to company leaders. Backed by the size and stability of UnitedHealthcare, Preferred Care Network still provides unmatched personalized service and commitment to its partners and members, they added.

Preferred Care Network has health care advocates available to its members by phone to answer health care questions. These services were especially helpful during the height of the pandemic.

During this year’s Annual Enrollment Period and beyond, Preferred Care Network will continue with 100% optional remote enrollment.

Existing members and potential members can compare plan benefits online, run through questions with a trained Medicare Advantage associate, and make a decision safely from their home.

Considering the current climate, it might have been easier for Preferred Care Network to just keep the status quo with its plans for 2022.

But even with all the uncertainty of a global pandemic, Preferred Care Network has re-addressed its offerings and better positioned itself once again, with improved plans to suit anyone’s health care needs, the company said.

Preferred Care Network has strong benefit offerings, and has even developed new plan benefits for dual enrollees.

Preferred Care Network is constantly seeking new ways of self-improvement, and aims to usher in a new era of care, commitment and excellence, according to the group.