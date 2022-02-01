Understanding the difference between COVID-19 diagnostic tests

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Perhaps you have been feeling sick, or maybe you’re trying to be proactive if you’re going to an event soon and you want to get a COVID-19 test.

The two types of diagnostic tests right now being utilized to detect various forms of COVID-19 in the United States are the PCR test and the antigen test.

Maybe one is available to you and one is not, or you have the option, but you’re not sure which to choose.

We’ll give you a little better idea about the distinction between the two.

Both look for active infections only and are collected either via nasal swab or by a saliva sample.

Antigen (rapid) test

Detects: the presence or absence of SARS-CoV-2.

Wait time for results: Typically comes back in 15 to 60 minutes.

Antigen tests results are highly specific, so a positive result means you are very likely to be infected, but there is a higher chance of false negative.

PCR test

Detects: viral RNA.

Wait time for results: Some PCR tests can take up to several days (for tests that are shipped and analyzed in a lab). However, there are also rapid PCR tests, which can deliver a result within an hour.

PCR tests are more sensitive and considered to be the gold standard for COVID testing, therefore are recommended for asymptomatic people, or to confirm a negative antigen test (since false positives are more likely with the antigen test).

For those looking to have a COVID-19 test administered, Clarity Genetics has a test site in Ft. Lauderdale that takes appointments five days a week.

Experts there can conduct PCR or antigen tests.

The website states that, if a PCR test is collected by 5 p.m., results are typically provided the next day, and can sometimes provide results within an hour.

The testing site is located at 5231 Northwest 33rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Tests are conducted Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.) and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Masks are required at the testing site.