Lung Cancer Cases Rise in Non-Smoking Younger Women

Estelamari Rodriguez, M.D., M.P.H., a thoracic oncologist and Associate Director of Community Outreach for Thoracic Oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses an increasing number of lung cancer cases in non-smoking, younger women, and why biomarker testing is crucial for every patient with a lung cancer diagnosis. Lori Weinstock is one of those patients.

MEET LORI WEINSTOCK:

When Lori Weinstock was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, she was in complete shock.

“It was something I didn’t know anything about. It never was on my radar. I’m not a smoker and I got lung cancer,” Lori says.

Estelamari Rodriguez, M.D., M.P.H., a thoracic oncologist and Associate Director of Community Outreach for Thoracic Oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, says they’re seeing an alarming rise in the number of non-smokers diagnosed with lung cancer.

“About 10% to 20% of patients that get diagnosed with lung cancer have never smoked. We’re seeing a rapidly growing group of younger patients that are being diagnosed with lung cancer, and some of these lung cancers are very specific, they have genetic mutations that drive those changes,” says Dr. Rodriguez.

Sylvester’s team approach includes comprehensive biomarker testing of every patient’s tumor to determine if there’s a mutation that will respond to targeted therapy.

“Right now, there’s about ten of them that have FDA-approved indication treatments that work better than chemotherapy. These are specific treatments that target those genetic drivers, and if you don’t look for this test, you will never find out,” Dr. Rodriguez says.

Dr. Rodriguez tested Lori’s tumor, revealing a genetic mutation that could be treated with targeted therapy.

“I said, ‘Good news. We have a treatment. We know why you’re having lung cancer,’” says Dr. Rodriguez.

Lori takes one pill a day and her tumors have shrunk. Now she’s spending time with her family and raising funds for lung cancer research. She’s thankful to Dr. Rodriguez and the entire Sylvester team.

“Their compassion, their care. Sylvester has been amazing. I’m very grateful,” says Lori.

