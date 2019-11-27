The Miami Dolphins are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Despite the team’s disappointing 2-9 record, head coach Brian Flores took time on Wednesday to talk about Thanksgiving.

“Spend time with my family. Have turkey with the kids, wife. It’s my favorite holiday to be honest.” Flores said, “I think we have a lot to be thankful for. Lot of memories of spending time with brothers, parents, cousins, uncles so yeah it’s a good holiday.”

Flores added, “I have a lot to be thankful for. Family, health, friendships, I’ve had a lot of blessings and great opportunities. Great opportunity and a blessing to be a part of this team and coach this organization. I wake up every day and I’m excited and happy: I have a lot to be thankful for.”

Flores worked his way up the New England Patriots system before landing in South Florida.

Flores started his career in the scouting department before eventually working his way up to being New England’s defensive playcaller last season.