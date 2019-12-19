Former NFL cornerback Deltha O’Neal arrested in South Florida

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. – Former NFL cornerback Deltha O’Neal has been arrested in South Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with an August crash in which he and a passenger were seriously injured.

O’Neal, 42, was booked into a Miami-Dade County jail Dec. 5 after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Palm Beach County.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report, O’Neal was driving his 2009 Mercedes-Benz in Royal Palm Beach on Aug. 7 when he lost control of the car, which struck a curb, crashed into a utility pole and split in half.

O’Neal and his passenger, Joseph Babcock, were flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

According to the report, O’Neal had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16. The state legal limit is 0.08.

The former first-round pick in the 2000 NFL draft spent nine seasons in the league with the Denver Broncos (2000-03), Cincinnati Bengals (2004-07) and New England Patriots (2008). A two-time Pro Bowl player with 34 career interceptions, O’Neal now lives in Royal Palm Beach.

O’Neal was released from jail that same day on a $3,000 bond.