Heat’s Jimmy Butler becomes immediate free agent... for shoes, report says

MIAMI – After an incredible start in his first season with the Heat, superstar Jimmy Butler is once again a free agent.

However, there is no need for South Florida hoops fans to worry as Butler has only become a free agent to sign a new shoe deal.

ESPN reports Butler and Nike’s Jordan Brand reached an agreement to end their deal which will allow the NBA veteran to shop for a lucrative new contract.

Butler originally signed with Nike just before his breakout season in 2014-15 with the Chicago Bulls. The current deal with the two sides was scheduled to expire on Sept. 30.

The report claims Butler will now begin discussions with other companies to sign a new endorsement deal with a target date ahead of the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on Feb. 16.

Butler is averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game in his first season since signing with the Heat as a free agent during the off-season.