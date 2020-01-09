Arison family donates over $1 Million to help battle devastation in Australia

MIAMI – Miami Heat owner Micky Arison is giving back to help the people in Australia.

Arison and his wife Madeleine have pledged $1.25 million for disaster recovery effort from the raging brushfires causing devastation throughout Australia.

The money includes $1 million from the Arison family Foundation and $250,000 from the Carnival Foundation.

For people who want to reach out and help, the Red Cross is offering support at https://www.redcross.org.au/