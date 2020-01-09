Butler calls Indiana’s Warren ‘trash’ and ‘soft’ after exchange on court

INDIANAPOLIS – Jimmy Butler did not hold back after the Heat’s big win against the Indiana Pacers.

Butler and T.J. Warren both picked up technical fouls following a foul by Warren.

The two were seen talking plenty of trash on the court.

The next play, Butler committed an offensive foul against Warren.

Right in front of the refs, Warren taunted Butler and picked up a second technical foul, which led to an ejection.

As Warren left the court, Butler blew him kisses.

“To me, I think it’s for him because I can guard him and he can’t guard me. At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to" Butler said, “I think you just gotta watch your mouth in certain situations. There’s some (things) that you just don’t say as a man. I mean, he gotta see me the next time. I think what he said was truly disrespectful. It’s all good. We see him again. I ain’t scared of nobody. He’s talking about we’re going to fight, this-that, it is what it is to me.”

Butler added: "He’s soft. He’s soft. He’s not even in my league. Nowhere near me. If I was there coach, I would never put him on me ever again. He’s like no. Put someone else on me. "

The Heat and the Pacers meet on March 20.

Butler tweeted an Instagram picture with a calendar circled with that date.