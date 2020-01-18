76ºF

No. 9 Seminoles hold off Hurricanes 83-79 in OT

Florida State wins 8th consecutive game, 4 straight against Miami

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes drives to the basket for a layup against the Florida State Seminoles at the Watsco Center, Jan. 18, 2020, in Coral Gables, Florida.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – M.J. Walker hit a 3-point shot to tie the game with 40 seconds remaining in regulation and No. 9 Florida State held on in overtime to beat Miami 83-79 on Saturday.

The win was Florida State's ninth straight and fourth in a row against the Hurricanes.

Devin Vassell had 23 points and Walker added 19 as the Seminoles (16-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame a sloppy first-half effort.

Chris Lykes and DJ Vasiljevic scored 24 and 19, respectively, in the losing effort.

