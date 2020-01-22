62ºF

Report: Miami Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. to participate in 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Jones becomes third Heat player to accept invitation to Dunk Contest

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat dunks against the Boston on January 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat's resident windmill artist is heading to the NBA's annual dunking marathon.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk contest.

The event will be held during All-Star Weekend in Chicago on Feb. 15-16.

Jones joins Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard as the only contestants, so far.

Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 05, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The last time a Miami Heat player competed in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest was Harold Miner, who won the event in 1995. The only other past Heat participant is Billy Thompson, in 1989.

Miner also slammed for Miami in the 1993 Dunk Contest, which he also won.

